'Ghana is the definition of hell but Satan won't even beg to stay here' - Blakk Rasta

The reggae musician was speaking on his Zylofon Radio Drive show, where he continuously lashes out at leaders of the country for always paying lip service and doing nothing significant to help common citizens.

"Politicians reap what they have not sown, while citizens are forced to work hard in the land," Blakk Rasta said and continued that “You (our politicians) are our leaders but you behave as if the country belongs to you".

"You allow Ghanaians to do the hard work in the country and you sit somewhere and think of how you are going to make yourselves richer. You treat Ghanaians like slaves. We are tired of this”, he emphasized.

Late Baffoe-Bonie, Blakk Rasta and Obama Pulse Ghana

The radio personality has been a popular critic of the Nana Addo led administration for failing to leave up to expectations despite his 2016 promises. In 2019, he called for the president to leave office because he is always sleeping at public functions.

During an interview on Metro TV, he argued that the sitting President, H.E Nana Addo, is ten years past his retirement age, therefore, he must not be in power.

Blakk Rasta justified his argument by picking on reports that the President was recently captured sleeping at a world summit in Russia. According to him, it is a sign that Nana Addo is tired and must rest.