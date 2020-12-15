A Ugandan court has charged Omah Lay and Tems for performing at an unauthorised concert and subsequently flouting COVID-19 protocols.

Confirming the arrest, Omah Lay disclosed in a series of tweets that: “I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems.”

He continued: “I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda? I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them."

“Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing?” he added.

Omah Lay in court in Uganda (Twitter/Nicholas Bamulazeki) Twitter

And reacting to the news, Shatta Wale said Ghana music industry would do anything possible to get him jailed if he had been in this situation.

“If it was shatta wale that was arrested in Uganda like some people in our music industry will try their possible best for them to jail me like 6years,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday, December 15.

He further stated that Ghana’s creative arts sector should emulate the love Nigerians show to each other.

“Ghana creative arts should start learning from Nigerians... This is what we call Love,” he added.