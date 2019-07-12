The Youngtrepreneurs, an organisation founded by Ghanaian-born British music director, Scilla Owusu, is making final preparations for the launch of its first directing and cinematography workshop in Ghana.

The three-day seminar will commence on Monday, 15th July 2019 to Wednesday, 17th July 2019, in Accra.

Guests for the much-awaited workshop are award-winning director and filmmaker Yaw Skyface and musician, Joey B.

According to Owusu, she came up with this new initiative to help give back to the creative industry in Ghana.

The core goals of the workshop are to provide youth-led workshops in different creative sectors, infuse professional knowledge, gain job experience, and provide jobs in the medium to long term for young creative talents in Ghana.

Scilla Owusu has worked professionally with some of Africa’s most renowned artist on their music videos, featuring the likes of Wande Coal, Fuse ODG, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Mr Eazi, Davido, and many more.