Ghanaian celebrities and their controversial interview moments

Most Ghanaian celebrities have had their fair share of controversial moments during interviews, often sparking heated debates and discussions among fans and the public. Some of the most memorable incidents include confrontations between well-known personalities, leaving lasting impressions on both the entertainment industry and the audience.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Serwaa Amihere

In a notable incident, TV presenter Serwaa clashed with politician Kojo Oppong Nkrumah during an interview panel discussion.

The lesson occurred when Serwaa Amihere decided to interview the once-a-time journalist on the Breakfast Review this week.

From all indications, the GHOne TV news Anchor according to the report fumbled during an interview with Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who was formerly one of the seasoned journalists in Ghana.

Serwaa Amihere hosted the Information Minister in an interview to discuss the punishment for some persons who misconducted themselves during the Ayawaso by-elections.

However, the minister questioned Serwaa Amihere on the recommendations of punishment being discussed but the outspoken journalist fumbled. Perhaps she wasn’t well abreast with the topic.

Wan Love Kubulor and Delay

Similarly, another controversial interview moment occurred between actor Kubulor and Delay.

Hell broke loose in Ghana’s showbiz community when Wanlov Da ‘Kubolor’, showed his naked self to TV and radio presenter, Delores Frimpong Manso.

The female presenter invited Kubolor over for an interview on her Delay TV show and during the program, he repeated that he did not wear any briefs or boxers beneath the piece of clothing he wrapped around his waist.

Delay however insisted that unless she saw the penis, she would not believe what Kubolor was saying. After much persuasion, he was compelled to show it to her.

Dulcie and Delay

Host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay and social media sensation Dulcie Boateng, known as the "Snapchat Queen," engaged in a heated exchange as Delay probed into the source of Dulcie's wealth, questioning if she was intentionally fronting with her Snapchat persona.

Delay expressed concerns about the recent trend where some women claim certain businesses or ventures, only to later face legal issues such as romance scams. She suggested that Dulcie might be involved in similar activities and was using Snapchat to create a different image for herself.

Dulcie Boateng, however, swiftly fired back, asking, "Will you ask a man the same question if he was sitting in front of you?"

She defended her position, emphasizing that gender should not be a factor in such inquiries.

Mzbel son's and Social media

Mzbel’s son, Okomfo Black caused a stir after rubbishing the majority religion in Ghana, Christianity, during a recent interview.

During the interview, Mzbel’s son, who is around 10 years old, stated emphatically that he’s not a Christian.

According to him, he is a traditionalist who completely rejects the Christian religion.

Laying out his beliefs under questioning from the host, Okomfo Black rejected the notion that he was created by God.

According to him, his mother created him by giving birth to him and that’s all there is to it.

Okomfo Black also refused to give God any glory for taking care of him as he said the only God he knows is his mother.

Moesha Boduong and Social media

The Instagram model incurred the wrath of Ghanaians when granted an interview with CNN embarrassing herself. In the said interview, Moesha admitted that she is living a good life because she has been dating rich married men.

She also claimed that the only way for a Ghanaian woman to get money is by sleeping with married men. The said statement from Moesha angered many as he was heavily criticized.