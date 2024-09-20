Ghanaian gospel stars whose marriages ended in shambles

In light of Ohemaa Mercy's case, Pulse Ghana has looked at the Ghanaian gospel artists whose marriages have crumbled. Below are some top gospel musicians whose marriages have ended in divorce.

Ghanaian gospel singers who have divorced

Ohemaa Mercy

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been widely reported that renowned singer Ohemaa Mercy had filed to divorce her husband, Isaac Twum Ampofo. While she initially remained silent, the 'Edin Jesus' hitmaker recently confirmed that her marriage, which produced three sons, had ended.

Her claim that she received confirmation from God before going ahead with the split triggered an online backlash.

Pulse Ghana

Joyce Blessing

'Victory' singer Joyce Blessing ended her marriage about four years ago in a bitter divorce. Amidst rumours of infidelity, her then-husband, Dave Joy, requested DNA tests on their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the painful divorce, Joyce Blessing expressed her hope to get married again. She recently hinted that she had not given up on love and would remarry under the right circumstances.

Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

Now known in showbiz as Empress Gifty, the gospel singer was formerly married to Pastor Prince Elisha Osei for 10 years.

The union officially ended in 2017 amid reports that Pastor Osei had threatened to take his life if the marriage continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years after her divorce, she married Hopeson Adorye, formerly of the ruling NPP and now with Alan Kyerematen's Movement For Change. Empress Gifty spoke about her divorce and likened it to God opening one door when another closes.

Pulse Ghana

Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Formerly known in the music industry as Ophelia Nyantakyi, the gospel singer was married to Collins Nyantakyi. The stylish artiste changed her name after their marriage ended.

She confirmed her divorce while unveiling her new name ahead of her 20th-anniversary celebration as a musician in 2017. Abena Serwaa Ophelia confirmed her divorce in a social media video.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Agnes Opoku Agyemang

Agnes Opoku Agyemang was once married to Pastor Cudjoe of Fire Chapel in Kumasi. After their marriage ended unceremoniously, she remarried in 2019, nine years later.

The Mensan M'akyi hitmaker is on record stating that her then-husband married another woman while still married to her. She even expressed regret at marrying a pastor in a trending video at the time.

Obaapa Christy

ADVERTISEMENT

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy was formerly known as Christiana Love. She changed her name after her marriage with Pastor Hammond Love collapsed in 2010.

The bitter split saw accusations and counter-accusations of infidelity and other claims by both former partners. Obaapa married Nana Yaw Frankie in 2012, but her ex-husband has constantly been on her case.

Recently, he insulted her on social media over 'unpleasant comments' made about him.

Pastor Love and Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana

Esther Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2008, Esther Smith divorced her former husband, Rev. Ahenkan Bonsu, after four years of marriage. She controversially claimed he was having an affair with their house help.

She also accused him of beating her, likening her situation to that of Nigeria's Osinachi years later.

At the time of the divorce, the Ma Ye Nhyira hitmaker was reportedly in Germany to deliver their third child and has been living abroad for the last decade.

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

Diana Hopeson

ADVERTISEMENT

Born Diana Botchway, the former MUSIGA president made a name for herself as Diana Akiwumi after releasing her first album If Jesus Says Yes in 1991.

She married Reverend Samuel Akiwumi, an Assemblies of God pastor, in 1990 when she was barely 21 years old and took his name. Seven years after their marriage, the couple divorced.

Hopeson, who is now married to Reverend Emmanuel Hopeson, shared in an interview that her first husband had bipolar disorder, which affected their union.

Ernest Opoku Jnr.

The journey between Ernest Opoku Jnr. and his wife Hadassah, which began with their marriage vows of 'till death do us part' in 2014, hit a rocky patch three years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unfortunate turn of events was a result of Hadassah's decision to heed the influence of gossip, as disclosed by the gospel musician.

Ernest revealed has a twelve-year-old daughter with Hadassah and according to him, he still maintains a cordial relationship with Hadassah who now resides in the US with their daughter.