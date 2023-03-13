ADVERTISEMENT
My 'Onyame A Otease' song has been my greatest song ever; it raised the dead – Ernest Opoku

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian gospel musician Ernest Opoku has recounted how his biggest song ‘Onyame A Otease’ raised a young man from death.

Speaking in a recent interview on Hello FM's entertainment review show, Ernest said he does not believe that any of the songs he has released come close to the aforementioned one

According to him, ‘Onyame A Otease’, was given to him by God himself.

He said that the song had been given to him by God himself and that it had struck him while he was attending a seminar and a mother had come to tell him that her son had passed away.

Ernest claimed that once the mother told him this, he advised her to have faith and trust in God because the son would resurrect from the grave.

He continued singing and praising the Lord when, to everyone's amazement, he suddenly began singing the hymn “Onyame A Otease.” The kid immediately started coughing and came back to life.

Ernest Opoku added that because the song came out unconsciously, he was only able to go to the studio, record it and polish it after someone who recorded him at the said program gave him the recording.

He ended by stating that because God gave him this particular song, the creator ensured that it went global and today, the song is his biggest hit.

Ernest Opoku Jnr. popularly called Ernest Opoku is a Ghanaian gospel musician and performer. He won the Best Male Vocalist award at the 2017 National Gospel Music Awards.

