Ghanaian women like Nigerian men, lack of option makes them marry their men - Hilda Baci

The former Guinness World Record breaker, said in all certainty, that Ghanaian men might not ever get married, should there be an influx of Nigerian men in the country.

“Ask 20 Ghanaian women if they will marry Ghanaian men. Put Nigerian men and Ghanaian men side by side and see who they will pick. Ghanaian women marry Ghanaians because that is what is in their forefront. When we send some Nigerian men to Ghana, the men over there, won’t get wives,” she blatantly stated during a discussion with some UK Ghanaian men.

However, her statements have since triggered massive backlash from Ghanaian tweeps who have asserted that most Nigerian men in Ghana are not ‘trophies’ as she has projected.

According to some netizens, Ghanaian women rather find Nigerian men unattractive, adding that most of these men end up settling for menial jobs, such as selling phone covers and so on.

Hilda Baci whilst speaking on a podcast has said that she has tasted Ghana Jollof and she can confidently say that it's not as good as Nigerian Jollof. The former Guinness World Record holder added that Ghana Jollof has no flavour.