Ghanaian women like Nigerian men, lack of option makes them marry their men - Hilda Baci

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian Chef and entrepreneur, Hilda Effiong Baci, has sparked controversy with her comments comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian men in a podcast that has gone viral.

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci
Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci

In the podcast, Hilda claimed that Ghanaian women, deep down, desire to settle with Nigerian men rather than their Ghanaian counterparts.

Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci Pulse Nigeria

The former Guinness World Record breaker, said in all certainty, that Ghanaian men might not ever get married, should there be an influx of Nigerian men in the country.

“Ask 20 Ghanaian women if they will marry Ghanaian men. Put Nigerian men and Ghanaian men side by side and see who they will pick. Ghanaian women marry Ghanaians because that is what is in their forefront. When we send some Nigerian men to Ghana, the men over there, won’t get wives,” she blatantly stated during a discussion with some UK Ghanaian men.

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci
Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci Pulse Ghana

However, her statements have since triggered massive backlash from Ghanaian tweeps who have asserted that most Nigerian men in Ghana are not ‘trophies’ as she has projected.

According to some netizens, Ghanaian women rather find Nigerian men unattractive, adding that most of these men end up settling for menial jobs, such as selling phone covers and so on.

Hilda Baci also speaking on a podcast declared her country's Jollof (Nigerian) as the best.

Hilda Baci whilst speaking on a podcast has said that she has tasted Ghana Jollof and she can confidently say that it's not as good as Nigerian Jollof. The former Guinness World Record holder added that Ghana Jollof has no flavour.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

