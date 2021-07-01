‘Ghanaians deserve better’ - Kwaw Kese fires Nana Addo again (VIDEO)

According to a report by Joy Business, the increasing price of crude on the international market has culminated in a new price list from the Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) to the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), beginning Thursday.

Data from the BDCs shows a litre of diesel and petrol would be increased by just under 2%. This means a litre of petrol will be sold at ¢6.33. A gallon will also be sold at ¢28.48 for both petrol and diesel.

Reacting to the price hikes, Kwaw Kese says Ghanaians deserve better than this and that nothing makes sense anymore in the country.

He further stated that innocent people are being killed (referring to the Ejura violence) and that nothing is been done about it.

“You have all seen that things are not going well in Ghana. Innocent people are being killed. Things are not going well,” he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

“The increase fuel prices anyhow. We deserve better. Ghana deserves better than what is going on at the moment. You can speak for hours on the happenings in Ghana because nothing makes sense anymore,” he added.

Most fans who commented on Kwaw Kese’s video agreed with him.