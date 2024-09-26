Ghanaians drag Agya Koo for endorsing NPP during #FreeTheCitizens protest uproar

These arrests sparked the #FreeTheCitizens campaign, which has seen numerous Ghanaian and international personalities, including Efya, Camidoh, Efia Odo, Nigerian musician Chike, and many others, joining in.

However, in the heat of the moment, Agya Koo took to his X-handle on 25 September 2024, to urge Ghanaians to vote for NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 7 December 2024 general elections.

Pulse Ghana

"Vote for @MBawumia to continue the good work of President Nana Addo and NPP," he posted.

Agya Koo’s post was met with widespread condemnation from netizens, who accused him of being insensitive to the ongoing issues.

Background

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were arrested during their demonstration, which took place over the weekend. The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Military Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, 22 September, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.

The protesters have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court. They face five charges: conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assault on public officers.