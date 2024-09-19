Bawumia pledges mini harbour, sea defence to Sege residents if elected President

Speaking to a gathering of local chiefs, traditional leaders, and residents, Bawumia emphasised the urgent need for development in Sege, given its crucial role as a fishing hub. He remarked, “We need a mini-harbour. So we are going to work on bringing a mini harbour to Sege here for you, and that is a very important thing. And then, of course, very importantly, we need to carry out the sea defence for this area.”

Bawumia's proposal includes modernising the fishing industry through enhanced infrastructure, which would improve trade and market access for local fishermen and traders. He concluded by affirming his dedication to the project, stating, “So I have a lot to do for you. If I come back in four years, I will have to account for what I have done with the sea defence.”

Meanwhile, Bawumia's contender, John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, has announced a commitment to reinstating automatic recruitment for nursing trainees if he wins the upcoming election.

During a recent visit to Ntotronso Nursing and Midwifery College in the Ahafo Region, Mahama addressed the concerns of nursing students and outlined his plans to improve their circumstances.

Mahama expressed his awareness of the challenges faced by nursing trainees, stating, “I know all the problems you have with your allowances and everything, and we are going to come and make things better for you. We are going to restore automatic posting so that when you come out of school, you can get a job as quickly as possible.”

In addition to this, Mahama pledged to review the current system of allowances for nursing trainees and promised that first-year university students would benefit from waived academic user fees. “And your younger brothers and sisters who are going to come after you, when they come to the first year, they are not going to pay any school fees,” he added.

Mahama also committed to advancing the construction of ongoing hospital projects, which he believes will create job opportunities for nursing graduates. He encouraged students to support the NDC in the December elections, highlighting the importance of their vote.

“We are going to continue all the hospitals that are being built so that we can employ as many of you as possible. And so, as I have explained to your patron, I will create a proper programme and come and speak to you. But for now, I said I cannot pass you by. I wish you very well. Make sure that you keep your voting cards safe on 7th December, vote for a change, and vote for the 24-hour economy,” Mahama concluded.