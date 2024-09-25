Celebrities join #FreetheCitizens campaign as outrage grows over detained protesters

Advocates are condemning what they describe as the ill-treatment of those detained, particularly after a court denied them bail and decided to keep them on remand for two weeks.

Those arrested have reported serious concerns, including “a lack of food, water, access to their relatives and legal representation,” and the detention of “mere bystanders,” among others.

The situation has sparked widespread outrage online.

Background

The protesters were arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, which took place over the weekend.

The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, September 22, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.

Protestors denied bail

Young Ghanaian Lawyer Ama Governor was among 42 demonstrators from the Democracy Hub protest, which the police say it erupted into violent and impactful clashes at the 37 Intersection in Accra on Sunday, 22nd September 2024.

In a new report, the arrested 42 protestors have been denied bail, with their reappearance slated for 8th October.

