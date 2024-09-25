Celebrities join #FreetheCitizens campaign as outrage grows over detained protesters

Following the arrests, which many view as a violation of human rights, social media has erupted with calls for justice.
Following the two-week detention of some #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, several celebrities have joined the #FreetheCitizens campaign on social media, particularly on X, advocating for the release of individuals arrested during the demonstrations.
Recommended articles
Advocates are condemning what they describe as the ill-treatment of those detained, particularly after a court denied them bail and decided to keep them on remand for two weeks.
Those arrested have reported serious concerns, including “a lack of food, water, access to their relatives and legal representation,” and the detention of “mere bystanders,” among others.
The situation has sparked widespread outrage online.
Background
The protesters were arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, which took place over the weekend.
The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.
On Sunday, September 22, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.
Protestors denied bail
Young Ghanaian Lawyer Ama Governor was among 42 demonstrators from the Democracy Hub protest, which the police say it erupted into violent and impactful clashes at the 37 Intersection in Accra on Sunday, 22nd September 2024.
In a new report, the arrested 42 protestors have been denied bail, with their reappearance slated for 8th October.
In a statement released late Sunday, the police said all 42 arrested individuals, including some of the group’s leaders, will face the law. The statement, signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, noted that the demonstrators were involved in acts of lawlessness, including obstructing traffic, damaging police property, and attacking officers performing their duties.