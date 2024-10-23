Ghanaians in shock as Okomfo Kolege remarries two years after wife’s passing

In the viral footage from the traditional marriage ceremony, held on 20th October 2024, Okomfo Kolege is seen donning a kente outfit, while his new wife stunned in a two-piece kente gown. The couple radiated joy as they posed for the cameras.

However, not all netizens are pleased with the actor’s decision to remarry. Some have criticised him for what they view as remarrying "too soon," recalling his deep grief after his wife’s passing. These critics consider his quick remarriage hypocritical, contradicting his earlier statements about being too heartbroken to move on.

Others, however, expressed happiness for him, stating that two years is sufficient time to heal and start afresh.

Okomfo Kolege and late wife Pulse Ghana

In a previous interview with Delay, Okomfo Kolege had shared his fears about moving on after his wife’s death, saying: "We are praying about it. The fear is overwhelming. This doesn't feel like the right time."

He also expressed his anxiety about remarriage and childbirth, stating: "I’m gripped with the fear of marriage and childbirth. Even if I come across anyone who looks like my wife, I get startled."

Reactions

obaaadwoa_1 said; "Aww Men can forget fast paaooo😢", october_very_ownnn also said; "Women should also learn to move on when they loose their husbands. A woman would have still be in black mourning whiles these men starts enjoying when you are burried."

daaviadzokitchen added; "Wow soo soon." ahenkanelvisco said; "Reason why you should live your life the way it sweet you because if u die ur gone, you will be replaced."

angelinadunyo said "Hmmmm, so soon."

maameyeboahafari added; "Eiii so soon." nanaaduhene83 said "Your wife dead just two years look at what you're doing aaaaa I'm really really disappointed in you paaaaa."

