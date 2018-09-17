Ghanaians think Supa should keep his broken teeth for branding

news

Viral sensation Ghana 2Pac aka Supa has got loyal fans who would go any mile to just keep his brand intact.

Supa, in a recent interview, revealed that he lost his teeth in a terrifying accident.

According to him, he lost his front teeth 6 years ago in an accident at Dansoman and considering the cost involved, he ignored fixing them.

Immediately the news went viral, a Ghanaian dentist by the name Dr Fabian offered to fix Supa’s teeth for free.

According to TV and radio host Arnold Elavanyo Mensah, the dentist is ready to cover the cost and treatment for Supa. He made the revelation on “Showbiz Agenda” on Zylofon FM.

But his fans think it’s a bad idea for his brand image. They think he is recognised by his broken front teeth.

A few fans went on Facebook, advising him to maintain his teeth for the sake of his brand image.

Here are a few comments we gathered for you.