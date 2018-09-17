Dentist to fix Ghana 2Pac's front teeth for free

news

A Ghanaian dentist has offered viral sensation Supa aka Ghana 2Pac a free dental treatment for his front teeth.

The popular 'freestylist', who is known in real life as Seth Koranteng, is already enjoying the benefits of his newfound fame.

Supa, in a recent interview, revealed that he lost his teeth in a terrifying accident.

According to him, he lost his front teeth 6 years ago in an accident at Dansoman and considering the cost involved, he ignored fixing them.

READ MORE: 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

But he can now smile because his newfound fame is already paying off.

Dr Fabian, a Ghanaian dentist, has offered to fix Supa’s teeth for free.

According to TV and radio host Arnold Elavanyo Mensah, the dentist is ready to cover the cost and treatment for Supa.

He made the revelation on “Showbiz Agenda” on Zylofon FM.

Will Supa accept this offer? Stay here for more updates.