In 2019, the UCC Graduate who went viral after her nude videos surfaced on social media, listed some influential Ghanaian men in the showbiz space she has she has had affair with. The names included KOD, Criss Waddle, Kojo Yankson, Giovani Caleb and politician Sammy Awuku.

However, Giovani Caleb speaking about the allegation when he appeared on the Delay Show denied having any extra-marital affair with Abena Korkor who now works with TV3 too as co-host of the Ladies Circle show.

Giovani Caleb and and wife Belinda

"I called her that week because we were celebrating World Mental Health Day, so we called her on Starr Drive on Tuesday to speak about stigma only for me to wake up Saturday with a lot of calls, I called her she didn't pick and later on she sent a message and said "I am sorry" she was off her medication and had a relapse," he told Delay.

Giovani emphasized that he never had an affair with her. "I didn't know why she did that. Her condition too is one that we need to respect" Giovanni said and added that "this is a woman going through a lot and for me, I will not come and sit here and belittle whatever she's going through".

Abena Korkor's 2019 facebook post

However, Abena Korkor is unhappy about Giovani's comments claiming that despite admitting to battling bipolar disorder, she never concocted stories in her relapse to defame anyone.

"@delayghana I hope you get more honest interviews. I never lied about anyone neither did I make up stories. Unfortunately, I have relapses sometimes and I talk about sexual relationships", Abena wrote on social media.

She continued, "most of you men knew. But since you enjoy vaginas more than people’s mental health and emotional health, our business might always end in public" as a caption to her detailed narration in the post below.

Abena Korkor's post

In another post, Abena advised girls to speak up and not let powerful men shit them up with their stories. "Speak up I hope you don’t refuse to speak up in fear of being labelled mentally unstable," she wrote.

Abena Korkor

Speaking about Giovani's interview' in the post below, she said "I wonder why Giovanni didn’t ask for that part of the video to be cropped or people didn’t ask him to do so but I have people in my inbox asking me to take this post".