According to a report sighted on Ameyawdebarh.com, the former Starr Drive host is heading to the Media General Group which owns Tv 3, 3Fm and Onua Fm.

Giovani announced his exit from the EIB with a post on his Instagram page thanking is his former employers and explaining how it was such a hard decision for him make.

The Radio Presenter joins the likes of Naa Ashorkor, AJ Sarpong, Kafui Dey, Abena Nyamekye among others who abruptly left the media house managed by Bola Ray.

Read Giovani Caleb’s departure note in the post below