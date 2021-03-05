It is recalled that the Ghanaian comedienne publicly condemned reports that one of her twin sons, James Ian Geiling Heerdegan, is dating one Naa Korshie girl who is his school mate, after a photo of the pair went viral.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s son flaunts his beautiful girlfriend

According to Afia, her sons are her investments so she will not allow them to marry any girl receiving her education in Ghana, a comment which is believed to have ended her son's relationship with Naa weeks ago.

In the new viral video below, Naa could be seen weeping with James consoling her. Unconfirmed reports say as part of marking her birthday today, Afia Schwarzenegger's son went to visit her and she started crying after she saw him.

However, this has been denied by Afia Schwarzenegger. Explaining to a fan who asked her about the video, she wrote "@safina_diamond1 my son is here so the prostitutes can try their luck with all the old videos they have....as I said my children won't reject FREE pussy".

Afia Schwarzenegger's post

The Ghanaian commentator later shared a screenshot conversation with her son saying that the video is old. With that post, she said, "FINE BOY WEY E BROKE NO DE BEG PUSEY LET ALONE FINE BOY, OYIBO WEY IM MAMA GET CASH AND FAME...".

She concluded that "WE ARE LAUGHING WITH YOU PEOPLE...PITY. COME AND SEE QUEUE FROM OBODO OYIBO...WEY 'MAMA MONKEY'STILL DEY REJECT... ABROFO MAAME 1..."