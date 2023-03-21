Give us the station’s details so we can assist you – NPA replies Fameye’s adulterated fuel tweet

According to him, his car has been damaged after he bought GHS 700 from an undisclosed fuel station.

The ‘Notin I Get’ singer said he had spent about GHS 7,000 to repair the car but it’s not working.

Reacting to this, the NPA stated that Fameye and his management have not cooperated with them.

“The unwillingness of Fameye’s management to cooperate with the NPA’s Consumer Services Department by providing key information, such as the name and location of the retail outlet in question makes it impossible for the Authority to proceed with investigation into the case.

“Fameye’s management team further stated that they would handle the case by themself,” they tweeted.

NPA raised six issues about Fameye’s case in its tweet.

