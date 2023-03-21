ADVERTISEMENT
Give us the station's details so we can assist you – NPA replies Fameye's adulterated fuel tweet

Dorcas Agambila

Following Fameye’s cry for help after his car was filled with water and petrol, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has reacted.

Fameye
Fameye

The musician in a tweet alleged his car was filled with water and petrol on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

According to him, his car has been damaged after he bought GHS 700 from an undisclosed fuel station.

The ‘Notin I Get’ singer said he had spent about GHS 7,000 to repair the car but it’s not working.

Reacting to this, the NPA stated that Fameye and his management have not cooperated with them.

“The unwillingness of Fameye’s management to cooperate with the NPA’s Consumer Services Department by providing key information, such as the name and location of the retail outlet in question makes it impossible for the Authority to proceed with investigation into the case.

“Fameye’s management team further stated that they would handle the case by themself,” they tweeted.

NPA raised six issues about Fameye’s case in its tweet.

  1. @NPAGhana has sighted the tweet of music artist Peter Bozah alias Fameye, alleging that he had bought fuel laced with water resulting in a damage to his Honda Pilot Touring car.
  2. Upon reading the tweet, the Consumer Services Department of NPA on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 04:39 pm and Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:31 pm reached out to Fameye’s management to assist with investigations.
  3. The unwillingness of Fameye’s management to cooperate with the NPA’s Consumer Services Department by providing key information, such as the name and location of the retail outlet in question makes it impossible for the Authority to proceed with investigation into the case.
  4. Fameye’s management team further stated that it would handle the case by itself.
  5. It is worth emphasizing that without the name and location of the alleged retail outlet, the NPA is unable to assist Fameye in this instance
  6. The management of Fameye can reach out to the NPA whenever it is ready via the Authority”s social media handles or on its Customer Service Lines: 080012300/ 0545006111/ 0545006112.
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
