GMA’s red carpet dress code earned me enemies - Fred Nuamah

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, on Monday, May 22, Mr Nuamah said, “As we speak now, some actors and movie producers are at loggerheads with me just because they were asked to go back home for not sticking to the prescribed attire on the night.

“However, the complaints I received were a lot after the event, so, I added Kente to what patrons could wear to subsequent GMAs; yet, I still got people not conforming to the dress specification. I had no option but to get them turned away.”

“You see, I had to apply the dress code thing to make sure we are uniformed and it helped because the gowns and tux I saw on the red carpet were amazing. I even got sponsors for Best Dressed Actor and Actress on the red carpet and it gave the awards scheme some leverage,” he stated.

