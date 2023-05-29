ADVERTISEMENT
GMA’s red carpet dress code earned me enemies - Fred Nuamah

Dorcas Agambila

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Movie Awards (GMA), Fred Nuamah, recently revealed that he faced opposition and criticism when he introduced a dress code featuring tuxedos and evening gowns during the second edition of the award ceremony in 2011.

FRED NUAMAH
According to him, he was inspired by his experience at the Cannes Film Festival, where fashionable outfits added glamour to the event, and he decided to implement a dress code at the GMA.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, on Monday, May 22, Mr Nuamah said, “As we speak now, some actors and movie producers are at loggerheads with me just because they were asked to go back home for not sticking to the prescribed attire on the night.

“However, the complaints I received were a lot after the event, so, I added Kente to what patrons could wear to subsequent GMAs; yet, I still got people not conforming to the dress specification. I had no option but to get them turned away.”

“You see, I had to apply the dress code thing to make sure we are uniformed and it helped because the gowns and tux I saw on the red carpet were amazing. I even got sponsors for Best Dressed Actor and Actress on the red carpet and it gave the awards scheme some leverage,” he stated.

Asked if the GMA would come off since it didn’t happen in December last year as usual the actor said the awards will come on no matter what.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
