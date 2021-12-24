RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘God punish you’ - Yvonne Nelson curses people who knowingly spread Covid

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson has sent a strong warning and a curse to Covid infected people who plan to spread the virus this festive season.

Ghanaians are suffering and you know it – Yvonne Nelson fires Akufo-Addo
Ghanaians are suffering and you know it – Yvonne Nelson fires Akufo-Addo

According to Yvonne, whoever has tested positive should stay indoors in order to prevent others from getting infected this festive period.

Recommended articles

But if people who have tested positive for the virus step out to party to put other lives at risk, they will taste the wrath of God.

She made this scary comment through her official Twitter account on Thursday.

“If you’ve tested positive for covid and you are still partying and going around people, being reckless… GOD punish you. Bye,” she tweeted.

Most of her tweeps agreed, however, some suggested other ways of punishing people who violate Covid protocols.

A user claimed people who spread the virus more are the ones who have taken the jab.

“Those who took the jab spread the virus MORE than those who did not take the jab. This is what the data shows,” her tweep ‘@anijohnson_fk’ claimed.

“Perhaps the laws of the land can be invoked to prosecute the person before we call on the Almighty to unleash His wrath,” Twitter user ‘@dom155rich1’ suggested.

Another user ‘@gove_junior1’ challenged her statement: “How do you know the COVID status of someone?? Just protect yourself, that's the real ish ...I guess.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Afia Schwarzenegger deletes video blasting Samira Bawumia for gifting her a book

Afia Schwarzenegger at the meeting with the IGP

Teacher Kwadwo sacked from United Showbiz? Fans speculate

Teacher Kwadwo

All I want for Christmas is intimacy with my husband – Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

Teacher Kwadwo vows to retrieve all computers he donated to his school

Teacher Kwadwo