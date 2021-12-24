‘God punish you’ - Yvonne Nelson curses people who knowingly spread Covid

But if people who have tested positive for the virus step out to party to put other lives at risk, they will taste the wrath of God.

She made this scary comment through her official Twitter account on Thursday.

“If you’ve tested positive for covid and you are still partying and going around people, being reckless… GOD punish you. Bye,” she tweeted.

Most of her tweeps agreed, however, some suggested other ways of punishing people who violate Covid protocols.

A user claimed people who spread the virus more are the ones who have taken the jab.

“Those who took the jab spread the virus MORE than those who did not take the jab. This is what the data shows,” her tweep ‘@anijohnson_fk’ claimed.

“Perhaps the laws of the land can be invoked to prosecute the person before we call on the Almighty to unleash His wrath,” Twitter user ‘@dom155rich1’ suggested.