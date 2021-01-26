The Nigerian actor's character in movies as being a strict disciplinarian has been compared to the personality of the former Ghanaian President and that has deepened a relationship between as friends.

"My brother Jerry, your passing has reminded me once more that death is the ultimate destiny of life. I am told by authority that death is simply the separation of the spirit from the body but the spirit does not die," Pete said in the video seen pulse.com.gh.

Pete Edochie and J.J Rawlings

In the video below, he continued that "for two people who were as close as both of us, I say it's a matter of time when my own spirit gets separated from my body, we shall meet again, we shall smile, we shall hug and we shall tell our jokes. Until then, goodbye Jerry".

The 4-day funeral rites for the late President kicked off yesterday, with activities of day 2 under at the Accra International Conference Center, where the mortal remains of the ex-president have been laid in state.

A military state burial is scheduled to happen tomorrow, 27th January 2021 at the Black Star Square. J.J Rawlings died on 12th November 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.