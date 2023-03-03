Gospel singer Cwesi Oteng backs Shugatiti against Nasir; says 'it's not by strength

Shugatiti earlier made headlines when she revealed that despite having a powerful libido, she has never had an orgasm.

According to her, despite having had intercourse with numerous men, none of the men she has ever dated have ever made her cum.

Shugatiti stated that she merely likes the enjoyable aspects of sex and always wants her partner to make out.

Adding that even though none of the guys has been able to make her reach an orgasm, their energy during sexual intercourse is sufficient for her to keep up her robust libido.

"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm.

"So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired.

"I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired.

"The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she said

Upon seeing her cry for help, adult movie star king Nasir offered to help her experience orgasm.

He wrote; “I can help her have an orgasm”.

Following King Nasir’s offer the actress cautioned him not to dare if he does not want to die, hence rubbishing his claim to give her orgasm.

“Don’t try and die oooo” she took to her Twitter to warn him.

However, amid all this gospel singer Cwesi Oteng has also warned King Nasir to back down from his quest to give Shugatiti an orgasm while advising him that giving someone an Orgasm is not all about strength.

“Such people are not moved by strength” he took to the comment sector to warn the adult movie star.

Gospel singer Cwesi Oteng warns Nasir Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, King Nasir has now sought support to telecast his sexual bout with Shugatiti live online.

He has shared a link that seeks to secure funding for the intended encounter to be broadcasted live.

“For the fans that wanna see this match up happen! You can support here. This will help us secure funding for broadcasting/live PPV, set design, staff, etc,” his post read.

