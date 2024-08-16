ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

GTA projects $3 billion revenue for 2024 as tourist numbers surge

Dorcas Agambila

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has projected that it will generate over $3 billion in revenue from the ‘Beyond the Return’ programmes in 2024.

Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat

In 2020, the government announced that it had generated approximately 1.9 billion cedis from over 900,000 visits to Ghana during the Year of Return celebration in 2019.

Recommended articles

Speaking to 'JoyNews' in Parliament, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Akwesi Agyemang, stated that Ghana is prepared to host at least 1.3 million tourists in the second half of 2024.

Kwame Nkrumah memorial park
Kwame Nkrumah memorial park Kwame Nkrumah memorial park Pulse Ghana

He noted that the first half of the year saw nearly 600,000 visitors to Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Agyemang added that the second half of the year is typically stronger, with the last quarter often outperforming the first three quarters, leading to expectations of an increase in the number of visitors.

Tourist sites in Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum
Tourist sites in Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum Pulse Ghana

“We are very hopeful that we will surpass, and we have also had some engagement with organisations in the U.K., which is number 3 on the list for us, second to Nigeria, to promote Ghana strongly in the UK market. In all, it is about 3.8 billion that we anticipate coming into the country, and we hope the private sector can take advantage of some of these things that are happening.”

Mr Agyemang also assured that major event centres, including the National Theatre, will undergo renovations before December.

Kai Cenat, a prominent American online streamer and YouTuber
Kai Cenat, a prominent American online streamer and YouTuber Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The tourism CEO said that air conditioning had been a significant issue, but a few weeks ago, the ministry received new air conditioning units. He added that the minister has instructed management to implement measures to ensure that the facility is upgraded to a higher standard.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther admits there are times she feels bad in some of the dresses she wears

Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrested in Paris following violent altercation at a luxury hotel

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

Mercy Asiedu

Stop hopping from man to man; no man is perfect – Mercy Asiedu's advice to women