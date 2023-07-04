Sarkodie champions tourism as he prays for Ghana to become like Greece

Yesterday, the rapper tweeted 'Time off' signalling his vacation from the ongoing drama. Hours later after posting random videos and shots from his vacation, his wife, Tracy Sarkcess shared beautiful vacation videos with the rapper.

From other comments shared by the rapper on the blue bird app, he is holidaying in Greece as he said "tourism is everything! Out here in Mykonos and everything screams “spend some ” such a beautiful island …."

A fan replied "Indeed it is. I can't stress this enough! Disneyland here makes $11 to $ 20 million a day in ticket sales. Imagine revamping Children's Park with MASSIVE branding. Ghana could rake in at least $300,000 a day in ticket sales but no one can advise the government".

Responding to the tweet advocating for tourism in Ghana, Sarkodie said "I just pray ".

In the video below first shared by Tracy on her Instastory, the couple are truly enjoying quality time in a style that does not come cheap.

The Ghanaian rapper and actress, Yvonne Nelson, have been trending over their past relationship Yvonne Nelson disclosed in her new book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson'.

According to Yvonne, Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and did not show enough responsibility for an abortion he sanctioned. She narrated that 'he said no' to keeping the baby and never checked up on her after he drove her to a hospital for an abortion.

However, Sarkodie in his 'Try Me' reply has denied some of the allegations by Yvonne Nelson. In the song, he said he wasn't the one that solely called for the abortion. He revealed that Yvonne Nelson said she couldn't have kept the pregnancy because she was in school then.

"I am not going to sit here and lie we had a thing, first I thought we were cool till I had a thing ... You told me you were pregnant and I was the one to be blamed ... yes I wasn't ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school".

"To be honest, till date, I don't believe it because I said my doctor should take care of you and you said you don't need it. After the conversation, you sent me a text that a friend of yours said she had a doctor and he is the best. So don't make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion because that's the only part that made me angry," Sarkodie said.