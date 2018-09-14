Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Hajai4reall stuns in African prints Jumpsuit


Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints Jumpsuit

Mona is known for her massive following on social media and widely known in showbiz circles as Hajia4reall shares beautiful photos of her in an African prints Jumpsuit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

African design styles are there to give the true definition of African beauty and celebrities cannot resist African wear styles in Ghana.

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4reall who is multifaceted when it comes to fashion and it works for her.

Mona is known for her massive following on social media and better known in showbiz circles as Hajia4reall shares beautiful photos of her in an African prints Jumpsuit.

Mona has posted a series of photos of herself on her Instagram page and most of them have been in African print. The latest photo is a stunning one of her in an African print outfit dominated by the colours red,yellow and green. which is also seen as Kente.

READ MORE: Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana

See photos below:

play

play

 

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Actress: Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
WATCH: Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana
Jasmine Baroudi: Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her Jasmine Baroudi Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her
Sad: Promzy Afrika loses mother Sad Promzy Afrika loses mother
Melo's Farm: It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business
Menzgold saga: Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie Menzgold saga Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Beef: Shatta Wale's brother explains the Shatta-Stonebwoy beef Celebrity Beef Shatta Wale's brother explains the Shatta-Stonebwoy beef
Benedicta Gafah: Keep calm; Your gold deposit with Menzgold is safe Benedicta Gafah Keep calm; Your gold deposit with Menzgold is safe
Celebrity News: David Oscar mocks ‘boring’ DKB Celebrity News David Oscar mocks ‘boring’ DKB



Top Articles

1 Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagrambullet
2 Jezz! Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor...bullet
3 Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him...bullet
4 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati photosbullet
5 Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in stylebullet
6 Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji...bullet
7 Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? -...bullet
8 Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber...bullet
9 Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy...bullet
10 Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with...bullet

Related Articles

Joey B Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet
Jezz! Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt
Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business
Sad Promzy Afrika loses mother
Menzgold saga Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie
Jasmine Baroudi Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her
WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana
Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana

Top Videos

1 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman - Counselor...bullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
6 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner...bullet
7 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
8 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet
9 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
10 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet

Celebrities

Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO  - Rex Omar
Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Joey B debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Joey B Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?
X
Advertisement