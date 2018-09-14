Hajai4reall stuns in African prints Jumpsuit

news

African design styles are there to give the true definition of African beauty and celebrities cannot resist African wear styles in Ghana.

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4reall who is multifaceted when it comes to fashion and it works for her.

Mona is known for her massive following on social media and better known in showbiz circles as Hajia4reall shares beautiful photos of her in an African prints Jumpsuit.

Mona has posted a series of photos of herself on her Instagram page and most of them have been in African print. The latest photo is a stunning one of her in an African print outfit dominated by the colours red,yellow and green. which is also seen as Kente.

See photos below: