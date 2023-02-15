The Ghanaian socialite who has been based in the U.K. ever since her arrest took to social media to show off a beautiful package of expensive goodies she received as a Valentine's Day present.
Hajia 4 Reall shows off expensive gifts she has received as Val's Day present (WATCH)
The Valentine's Day celebration did not escape Hajia 4 Reall as she was pampered with expensive gifts on the day.
Recommended articles
Among the gifts include a bouquet of red roses, a Christian Dior bag, a bottle of champagne, a card and more.
Hajia 4 Reall unboxed her Val's Day package in a video she shared on social media. She captioned the post with a love emoji without adding words or revealing who sent her the gifts her way.
Hajia 4 Reall is reportedly dating an affluent Ghanaian business whom she travelled to the U.K. with before her arrest. However, neither of them has confirmed the relationship publicly.
Hajia 4 Real's post has since been attracting comments from netizens who are wondering who sent her the gifts. "Me acting surprised when I opened the boxes I got for myself," and Instagramer wrote with another adding that "From Hajia4real to hajia4real…..self love is everything girl!!!"
See the post below.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh