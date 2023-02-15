ADVERTISEMENT
Hajia 4 Reall shows off expensive gifts she has received as Val's Day present (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

The Valentine's Day celebration did not escape Hajia 4 Reall as she was pampered with expensive gifts on the day.

The Ghanaian socialite who has been based in the U.K. ever since her arrest took to social media to show off a beautiful package of expensive goodies she received as a Valentine's Day present.

Among the gifts include a bouquet of red roses, a Christian Dior bag, a bottle of champagne, a card and more.

Hajia 4 Reall unboxed her Val's Day package in a video she shared on social media. She captioned the post with a love emoji without adding words or revealing who sent her the gifts her way.

Hajia 4 Reall is reportedly dating an affluent Ghanaian business whom she travelled to the U.K. with before her arrest. However, neither of them has confirmed the relationship publicly.

Hajia 4 Real's post has since been attracting comments from netizens who are wondering who sent her the gifts. "Me acting surprised when I opened the boxes I got for myself," and Instagramer wrote with another adding that "From Hajia4real to hajia4real…..self love is everything girl!!!"

See the post below.

