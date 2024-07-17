RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hajia 4Reall happily hangs out with friends for the first time after her sentencing

Dorcas Agambila

Socialite Hajia 4Reall has been seen publicly for the first time since her sentencing in the USA for her involvement in a romance scam.

Despite her recent sentencing for 1 year and a day over her involvement in a romance scam, Hajia 4Reall appeared to be in good spirits as she enjoyed an evening out with friends.

In a video posted by popular Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper , the Ghanaian celebrity was seen smiling and laughing, surrounded by close friends. The group appeared to be enjoying themselves, suggesting that Hajia 4Reall is trying to maintain a positive outlook despite her circumstances.

Hajia 4Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison in the USA for her involvement in a romance scam. The sentencing, which took place on June 28, 2024, came after more than a year of legal proceedings.

The socialite's legal team had initially requested a three-month sentence, emphasising her role as a single mother and the imperative presence in her child's life. However, the US Attorney's Office has argued for the entire 37-month term, citing similar cases and stressing the need for a proper deterrent.

Hajia4Reall was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering.

Hajia4Reall was arrested over her involvement in a $2 million romance scam. She allegedly communicated with one of her victims multiple times and received wire transfers totalling $89,000, purportedly to fund her father's farm. Her arrest in the United Kingdom led to her extradition to the United States to face these charges.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

