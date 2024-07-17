Hajia 4Reall happily hangs out with friends for the first time after her sentencing

Hajia4real Pulse Ghana

In a video posted by popular Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper , the Ghanaian celebrity was seen smiling and laughing, surrounded by close friends. The group appeared to be enjoying themselves, suggesting that Hajia 4Reall is trying to maintain a positive outlook despite her circumstances.

Hajia 4 Real drops new single Badder Than Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison in the USA for her involvement in a romance scam. The sentencing, which took place on June 28, 2024, came after more than a year of legal proceedings.

The socialite's legal team had initially requested a three-month sentence, emphasising her role as a single mother and the imperative presence in her child's life. However, the US Attorney's Office has argued for the entire 37-month term, citing similar cases and stressing the need for a proper deterrent.

Hajia4Reall Pulse Ghana

Hajia4Reall was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering.