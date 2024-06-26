ADVERTISEMENT
Hajia 4Reall snitches on Ghanaian partner who allegedly lured her into fraud

Selorm Tali

New reports emerging from Hajia 4Reall's legal battle for her freedom in the U.S. show that she has exposed her estranged Ghanaian partner, who reportedly lured her into fraudulent activities.

Hajia 4Reall

In the shocking revelation, documents submitted to the court by Hajia4Reall's legal team allege that her ex-partner, Luvman Allison, used her accounts to receive money from unknown individuals, involving her in fraudulent activities without her full knowledge.

According to Elenor Fast, Hajia4Reall's lawyer, Luvman Allison had been sustaining himself through fraud while on probation after a previous arrest by the US government.

The court documents detail how Luvman deceived Hajia4Reall, real name Mona Faiz Montrage, into believing they were in a genuine relationship, only to exploit her trust and involve her in his financial schemes.

The documents reveal that Luvman convinced Mona to allow funds to be deposited into her accounts, which he then instructed her to withdraw or transfer on his behalf. He claimed he could not use his accounts due to legal constraints imposed by his probation status.

"At a point in our relationship, he would ask me to allow him to receive some funds through my accounts and later ask me to withdraw it. Sometimes, he would ask me to transfer it to a business partner in Ghana on a few occasions," Mona explained in her statement.

Mona admitted that despite knowing the wrongful nature of these activities, she continued to assist Luvman out of fear for her safety and that of her daughter. She regretted her involvement, stating, "What I did was against the values that I came to America with and that I told myself I would live by."

The court document further indicates that Luvman employed similar tactics with other individuals, using their accounts to facilitate his schemes.

Selorm Tali

