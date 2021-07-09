RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Heavily pregnant alleged girlfriend of Zion Felix celebrates him on his birthday (PHOTO)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, has been entangled in a relationship scandal and it doesn't look like he can disentangle himself from the drama anytime soon.

Zion is known to be dating one makeup artist, Mina Lawani for years. He confirmed their relationship on the Delay Show and in another interview, he promised to marry Mina on one of his birthdays but it looks things have fallen apart between them.

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced online with the blogger at a ceremony that looks like a knocking ceremony.

Shockingly in the video, another unknown lady, who wasn't known as Zion's girlfriend was spotted in the video standing coy by him in the presence of a family gathering.

Zion responded to the rumour by saying that 'I am not married and I have never been married". However, he did not explain what the viral video was about.

A few days after, his known girlfriend, Mina took to Instagram to say that "when a person is miserable in their life they will stop at nothing to try and make your life mirror theirs". According to her, a lot has happened that she will rather unsaid".

"A lot has happened and as bad as I want to address it, some things are better left unsaid. I'll rather let God fight the battle. I AM BLESSED!!! Nations will come to my light, and kings to the brightness of my dawn. Good morning world," she captioned a video of herself.

Fueling the Zion relationship scandal once again, the lady he was seen with at the ceremony which looked like a knocking, took to Instagram to wish him happy birthday as he clocked 30 two days ago.

The lady identified as Erica Kyem posted a photo of herself heavily pregnant with Zion Felix standing by her. She captioned the post "Happy birthday b @zionfelixdotcom". We hope you know 'b' here means 'baby'.

However, she has archived the post and it can't be seen on her page again after it started attracting eyeballs.

Is this the last hit that Zion is done with Mina and now with his pregnant girlfriend? Well, we can't tell yet until further notice.

