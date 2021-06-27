Zionfelix denies being married but this video shows otherwise

A video making rounds on social media seems to suggest that the popular blogger got ‘married’ to another lady who is not his girlfriend.

The video also shows Zionfelix putting a ring on the finger of a lady whose name is given as Erica Amoah in what appears to be a traditional marriage ceremony.

But in an interview with Peace FM on Saturday, Zionfelix denied being married, but also confirmed that he has impregnated another lady who is not his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Mina Lawani, the known girlfriend of Zionfelix, has broken her silence on the matter after news went viral that her man got married to another lady.

Mina admitted that there are a lot of things that have happened which need to be addressed. But she stated she prefers not to speak about them but rather leave them in the hands of God to fight that battle.

She also pointed out that some people are miserable and will try to make her become like them but she is a blessed woman.

"When a person is miserable in their life they will stop at nothing to try and make your life mirror theirs.