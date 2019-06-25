Coach Kwesi Appiah’s team who were drawn in Group F will go on to play champions Cameroon and end their group games with a tie against Guinea-Bissau.

Ghana has seen a drop in the love for the Black Stars since their abysmal performance and drama at the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil.

However, people still have a soft spot for the national team on the international scene and Ghanaian celebrities are no different.

Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities wishing the Black Stars good luck ahead of their first game against Benin.

