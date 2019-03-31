Shatta Wale grabbed seven (7) awards, including the Best Male Act of the Year, Viral Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year while Stonebowy grabbed the Album of the Year.
Victor AD from Nigeria won the African Act of the Year, Bethel Revival Choir won the Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.
Check the full list of winners down below.
Viral Song of the Year- Gringo by Shatta Wale
Gospel Song of the Year- Agbadza Gospel Medley by Bethel Revival Choir
Collaboration of the Year- Grind Day (remix) by Kwesi Arthur feat. Sarkodie & Medikal
Gospel Artiste of the Year- Bethel Revival Choir
Highlife Song of the Year- Wish Me Well by Kuami Eugene
Next Rated Act Of The Year- Kofi Mole
DJ of the Year- DJ Vyrusky
Breakthrough Act Of The Year-Wendy Shay
Hiplife Song of the Year- Selfish by King Promise
Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year- Gringo by Shatta Wale
Producer of the Year- MOG Beatz
Digital Act Of The Year- Shatta Wale
Afrobeats Song Of The Year- Bawasaba by Stonebwoy
Highlife Act of the Year- Kuami Eugene
Best Ghanaian International Act- Rocky Dawuni (USA)
Fan Army of the Year- Shatta Movement
Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year- Shatta Wale
Best Female Act of the Year- Adina
Video of the Year- Shatta Wale
Album of the Year- Epistles of Mama by Stonebwoy
African Act of the Year- Victor AD (Nigeria)
Hip-Hop Song of the Year- Stables by Joey B Ft. La Meme Gang
Song of the Year- My Level – Shatta Wale
Best Male Act of the year- Shatta Wale