Shatta Wale grabbed seven (7) awards, including the Best Male Act of the Year, Viral Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year while Stonebowy grabbed the Album of the Year.

Victor AD from Nigeria won the African Act of the Year, Bethel Revival Choir won the Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Check the full list of winners down below.

Viral Song of the Year- Gringo by Shatta Wale

Gospel Song of the Year- Agbadza Gospel Medley by Bethel Revival Choir

Collaboration of the Year- Grind Day (remix) by Kwesi Arthur feat. Sarkodie & Medikal

Gospel Artiste of the Year- Bethel Revival Choir

Highlife Song of the Year- Wish Me Well by Kuami Eugene

Next Rated Act Of The Year- Kofi Mole

DJ of the Year- DJ Vyrusky

Breakthrough Act Of The Year-Wendy Shay

Hiplife Song of the Year- Selfish by King Promise

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year- Gringo by Shatta Wale

Producer of the Year- MOG Beatz

Digital Act Of The Year- Shatta Wale

Afrobeats Song Of The Year- Bawasaba by Stonebwoy

Highlife Act of the Year- Kuami Eugene

Best Ghanaian International Act- Rocky Dawuni (USA)

Fan Army of the Year- Shatta Movement

Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year- Shatta Wale

Best Female Act of the Year- Adina

Video of the Year- Shatta Wale

Album of the Year- Epistles of Mama by Stonebwoy

African Act of the Year- Victor AD (Nigeria)

Hip-Hop Song of the Year- Stables by Joey B Ft. La Meme Gang

Song of the Year- My Level – Shatta Wale

Best Male Act of the year- Shatta Wale