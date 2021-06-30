RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hold police and military responsible for the lives in Ejura - Stonebwoy

Whilst are others are laying the blame at the doorsteps of the presidency, Stonebwoy says the military and the police must be held responsible for the lives lost in Ejura.

"Kaaka didn't have to die. He was only advocating for the improvement of the lives of his fellow citizens including the very people that killed him. He was killed because he refused to be a spectator," Stonebwoy said before continuing to address the outrage on social media

In series of tweets, the Ghanaian dancehall act also mentioned that "his brethren in Ejura didn't have to be attacked. #Outside #WeNahGoin!".

About four youth demonstrating at Ejura yesterday, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka, were shot by joint police and military security team deployed to the area.

2 of the shot protestors were confirmed dead yesterday, sparking outrage on social media. Further commenting on the riot that claimed the two lives, Stonebwoy is saying that "they were only venting their frustration. Yet the men and women who have sworn an oath to protect us and serve us with integrity attacked them".

"We need justice for Kaaka. We need to hold the police and military responsible for the loss of lives in Ejura. #Outside #NaGoIn," he added.

In a third tweet shared by Stonebwoy, he is empowering the youth to go out and make their voices heard when he noted that "since the system Keeps frustrating Us the citizens. We will have no option than to go outside".

"We Only Go Outside to air our voices seeking attention to the problems we face as citizens Anything contrary to that is not our INTENT. #JusticeForKaaka. #JusticeForEjura," he concluded.

Meanwhile, according to the Ghana Police, three suspects in connection to Kaaka's death have been arrested as investigations continue.

