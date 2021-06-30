Hold police and military responsible for the lives in Ejura - Stonebwoy

In series of tweets, the Ghanaian dancehall act also mentioned that "his brethren in Ejura didn't have to be attacked. #Outside #WeNahGoin!".

About four youth demonstrating at Ejura yesterday, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka, were shot by joint police and military security team deployed to the area.

2 of the shot protestors were confirmed dead yesterday, sparking outrage on social media. Further commenting on the riot that claimed the two lives, Stonebwoy is saying that "they were only venting their frustration. Yet the men and women who have sworn an oath to protect us and serve us with integrity attacked them".

"We need justice for Kaaka. We need to hold the police and military responsible for the loss of lives in Ejura. #Outside #NaGoIn," he added.

In a third tweet shared by Stonebwoy, he is empowering the youth to go out and make their voices heard when he noted that "since the system Keeps frustrating Us the citizens. We will have no option than to go outside".

"We Only Go Outside to air our voices seeking attention to the problems we face as citizens Anything contrary to that is not our INTENT. #JusticeForKaaka. #JusticeForEjura," he concluded.