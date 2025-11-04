'I would have been more successful by now if I were a gospel artiste' - Sista Afia

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Sista Afia has revealed that she believes she would have achieved greater fame and success had she chosen to pursue gospel music instead of her current secular career.

In an interview on Top FM, the ‘Weather’ hitmaker reflected on her musical journey, suggesting that her path in the gospel industry might have been more rewarding. However, she expressed satisfaction with where she is now, stating that she trusts God’s plan for her life.

Sista Afia revealed that her musical journey began in the church, where she regularly sang gospel songs as a child. At just ten years old, she even recorded a full gospel album.

According to her, a man she fondly called Papa Sly, a pastor at the Kingdom Light Ministry in Kumasi, played a pivotal role in developing her talent. She recounted how he recognised her gift while she sang in church and later took her to a recording studio, where they produced a seven-track gospel album titled ‘Jesus Christ’.

Although the album was never released, Sista Afia shared that copies still exist in her mother’s house.

“If I had pursued gospel, I believe I would have been more successful by now. But I feel content with what I’m doing because it’s God who places us where we are meant to be. I started as a gospel musician when I was a child. I recorded a gospel album at the age of ten, and it’s still in my mother’s house. The title is Jesus Christ,” she said.

The singer also admitted in a recent interview on The Delay Show that, despite her years of hard work and dedication, she sometimes feels she may never become a favourite in the Ghanaian music industry.

