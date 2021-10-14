In Hopeson Adorye's bid to achieve his goal, he says he has gone to get serious information about Jonas that will implicate him as a criminal in the U.S. This is coming after Jonas responded to his dare a few days ago.

"He left Ghana 14 May 2019, he travelled with Turkish Airlines, the purpose of travel is 'Conference' he used Kotpka International Airport terminal 3. His first name is Jonas, his surname is Twene, nationality Ghana. For the passport number and rest, I am holding on to that," Hopeson Adorye said in a Facebook live interview with Adepa TV.

According to Mr Adorye, "the visa in his passport is not a visa that he can use to easily secure his papers in America ... you took a visa for a conference and you never went back, in the first place that's a crime. He didn't get five years visa, it was a short visa".

Sending a warning to supporters of Jonas, he stated that "his fans that have been insulting me that I can't do anything, I will let them see something small ... I hate to be challenged".

"The information we have, when will mail it to the authorities in America, within three hours he will be picked up and sent to detention to be deported to Ghana" According to Hopeson Adorye this should a lesson to people that when they reach somewhere and start behaving in this manner, this will be the consequence.

Detailing what is fueling him to go after Jonas despite the tons of insults and disappointment he has been receiving online, he emphasized that "we want people to see that you can't fight State power, you can't fight State power, so the foolish things he is doing, he should continue, he will reap the benefit soon".