How Ghanaians celebrities are reacting to Akuapem Poloo’s jail sentence

This was after she posted nude and obscene materials of herself and her young son on social media some months ago.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty in court after being charged over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Pulse Ghana

Several Ghanaians have described her sentence as harsh, with some taking to social media to express the displeasure.

The likes of rapper Reggie Rockstone, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, comedian DKB and musician Kwaw Kese have all had their say on the matter.

Reggie Rockson posted a video on Instagram, where he struggled to hold back his tears after learning of the sentence.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger laid into Ghanaians for attacking the female judge who delivered the verdict.

Comedian DKB, who is a good friend of Akuapem Poloo, also thanked all those who pleaded for mercy ahead of the judgement.