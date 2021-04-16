RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Ghanaians celebrities are reacting to Akuapem Poloo’s jail sentence

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A host of Ghana celebrities have taken to social media to react to the jailing of actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo.

How Ghanaians celebrities are reacting to Akuapem Polo’s jail sentence

Pulse Ghana

The controversial actress was sentenced to 90 days in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Recommended articles

This was after she posted nude and obscene materials of herself and her young son on social media some months ago.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty in court after being charged over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Akuapem Poloo
Akuapem Poloo Pulse Ghana

Several Ghanaians have described her sentence as harsh, with some taking to social media to express the displeasure.

The likes of rapper Reggie Rockstone, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, comedian DKB and musician Kwaw Kese have all had their say on the matter.

Reggie Rockson posted a video on Instagram, where he struggled to hold back his tears after learning of the sentence.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger laid into Ghanaians for attacking the female judge who delivered the verdict.

Comedian DKB, who is a good friend of Akuapem Poloo, also thanked all those who pleaded for mercy ahead of the judgement.

And Kwaw Kese questioned the judiciary for sentencing the actress to jail and leaving her seven-year-old son motherless in the process.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]