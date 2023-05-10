How old are you? - Spanish Journalist shockingly asks Yaw Dabo in viral video (WATCH)

However, the trending moment occurred after the game when Yaw Dabo was interviewed by the Spanish media company Marca on its after-game live show.

Dabo was very animated as he proudly showed off his Real Marid support.

He said they have the better team and that they will surely win the 2nd leg at the Etihad and qualify for the UEFA Champions League final.

His outsized enthusiasm shocked the journalist interviewing him who asked him his age, thinking he was a child.

Dabo replied that he was 24 years old.

The hilarious video went viral on Twitter, not just in Ghana but on Marca’s own page.

Dabo is currently on a European tour and has visited several high-profile clubs, including PSG, Ajax and Dortmund.

His hilarious interview on Marca has made him a trending topic among Ghanaians and football fans worldwide.