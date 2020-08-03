Last week, Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog, disclosed in an interview that Beyoncé was never in Ghana last year, contrary to rumours that he sneaked in the country to shoot the trending music video.

The video was part of the Grammy Award winner’s “Black Is King” visual album made up of songs from the “Lion King; The Gift” soundtrack album.

Detailing his secret exit for the video shoot, Shatta Wale told Onua FM that the government of Ghana and the management of the Kotoka International Airport aided him to secretly travel to America to shoot the music video with Beyoncé.

He said he was taken through a VVIP process where he remained incognito until he boarded his flight.

“The time the call came in, it was so impromptu so I had to go alone. I had already contacted my team in the States and they were down for me [SIC],” he said on Onua FM.

