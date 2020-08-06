Reports say the woman was apprehended in Abakaliki of Nigeria’s Ebonyi State.

She was reportedly arrested by SA to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Mineral Resources & Environmental Management.

The woman who is from Imo State, stands by the Union Bank Junction in Abakaliki to beg for alms.

She allegedly applies Rob ointment to her eyes and this makes her tear up, she then keeps the eye shut while one of her children leads her by the hand. When the effect of the balm wears off, she allegedly reapplies it.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, when the woman was caught, her eyes were forced open and nothing appeared to be wrong with them.

The Governor’s Aide took the woman to the old government house after uncovering her deceit, according to Igbere TV.