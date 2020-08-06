According to the woman who spoke to Adom TV, she is a cocoa farmer but her cocoa trees have died out, so life has become unbearable for her and the children.

She said that clothing and a place of abode are equally a problem for her and the hungry children.

A video posted by Adom TV on social media shows the deplorable state the poor family is currently living in.

Dilapidated houses with falling roofs and walls serve as their shelter.

It appears from the state of deprivation the woman and her children are living in that the children’s education and future are at risk if no intervention reaches them.

Watch the woman and her children in the video below as they appeal for help to survive: