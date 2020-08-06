Speaking in a video on his Emmanuel Youtube channel, TB Joshua said that God is the one to instruct him on when to reopen his church.

“Following the announcement that church services will resume in Lagos on August 9th, 2020 – that is, this coming Sunday – I wish to commend the authorities for their efforts so far.

“However, having heard from the authorities, we are now waiting to hear from God.

“Please be assured that as soon as we hear from God, we will inform you when our services will resume. Emmanuel – God is with us,” he said.

Religious centers were closed down in almost every part of the world following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of measures to break the chain of its transmission.

Most religious institutions have been reaching their congregations via online platforms.