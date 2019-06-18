One of the other things Jackie disclosed about herself is her addiction to shopping. According to her, she is a “shopaholic” to a point that she even needs prayers, she jokingly told her interview.

Talking about her travel experience and adventure, Miss Appiah, mentioned that she has been to over a hundred countries. “I just love to travel, I love beautiful places. I have probably been to over a hundred countries, I think” she said.

READ ALSO: Doctor's declare Peace Hyde won't be able to move for 3 months

The actress who is not on Twitter has also mentioned in the interview that, she is tired of being told to lose weight. “You lose weight, they say no you’ve grown too slim, I am like how do I satisfy people”, she said.

Watch more from the video below as ace actress also narrated how she lost some teeth during her childhood days after she had an encounter with a goat she tormented in her house.