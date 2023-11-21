ADVERTISEMENT
I am fine boy, women love me; Bukom Banku defends dating his cousin after sacking 3 wives

Selorm Tali

Bukom Banku is not only a boxer, he also identifies as the Idris Elba of Bukom because according to him, women flock after him and droll over how fine he is.

Bleached Bukom Banku

The Ghanaian boxer, real name, Braimah Isaac Kamoko, has sacked his three of his five wives and currently dating his cousin. Bukom Banku confirmed the reports to sit-in host of Ayekoo Ayekoo, Akua Sonto, on Accra 100.5 FM.

Asked what happened, he said “It’s a long [story]” before adding that “I’m a fine boy… women love me. If you love me, I’ll love you. Love the person who loves you, and forget your haters and enemies. Love the person who loves you, and forget your enemies. Don’t love your enemies."

Bukom Banku and his third wife are serving us the best couple goals Pulse Ghana

Sonto asked if he was calling his former wives his haters or enemies and in his response, he clarified that: “As I said, it’s a long [story].” After much pressing, Banku explained his wives, “did nothing bad to me,” but “they were not respectful. If you don’t respect me, I’ll write you off.”

He further explained that his marriage to the three estranged wives did not end because he was beating them. According to the boxer, he has stopped beating his wives, calling the habit “foolishness” that “is not good for me”.

In a report by Class FM, he said he did not send the three wives away at once, but rather, “it was a gradual process”. He said the women gave him eight children, combined, indicating also: “I had a child with one, two with another and five with the other one.”

