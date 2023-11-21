I am fine boy, women love me; Bukom Banku defends dating his cousin after sacking 3 wives

Asked what happened, he said “It’s a long [story]” before adding that “I’m a fine boy… women love me. If you love me, I’ll love you. Love the person who loves you, and forget your haters and enemies. Love the person who loves you, and forget your enemies. Don’t love your enemies."

Pulse Ghana

Sonto asked if he was calling his former wives his haters or enemies and in his response, he clarified that: “As I said, it’s a long [story].” After much pressing, Banku explained his wives, “did nothing bad to me,” but “they were not respectful. If you don’t respect me, I’ll write you off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that his marriage to the three estranged wives did not end because he was beating them. According to the boxer, he has stopped beating his wives, calling the habit “foolishness” that “is not good for me”.