In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the mother of one has stated that she wouldn’t love to jump in any marriage and jump out later.

“As for marriage it’s a matter of patience, I am not in a hurry to jump to marry and jump out, it’s a scary thing,” she said during an Adom Tv interview.

The mother of Ryn Roberts has also spoken about her baby’s father saying that he has other children from his first marriage and how he treated his children was something that convinced her that Mr Jamie Roberts is someone she can start a family with.

Yvonne has added that the British Photographer is an amazing father but for getting married, it’s a scary thing but if it happens she’ll take it as part of life.

Watch Video Below