'I am plugged in the Gen Z world, NPP manifesto is giving' - Dr Bawumia

At the NPP manifesto launch in Takoradi, the New Patriotic Party's flag bearer, in a powerful address to the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, pledged to be their 'plug' to a prosperous future, emphasising his unwavering commitment to their success.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia assured Ghanaian Gen Z citizens that he understands their modern world and knows the "keys to press" to help them unlock their full potential.

"To the Gen Zs, I am well plugged into the new world you belong to, and I know the keys to press to unlock your potential within. I am your plug to your dreams of a prosperous Ghana. I am your plug to creating opportunities and decent-paying jobs," he said.

During the NPP manifesto launch, the flag bearer unveiled the party's 2024 manifesto, which he described as offering "hope, ideas, and jobs." He emphasised that the manifesto serves as a beacon of hope, to create a new generation of entrepreneurs through his business support initiatives and strive to make Ghana a fully digitalised nation.

"I shall offer you problem-solving leadership built on my values of integrity, compassion, and sincerity. To this end, I have presented for your consideration our manifesto for 2024. The manifesto is giving, it is giving hope, it is giving ideas, it is giving jobs," Dr. Bawumia said.

Speaking directly to the Gen Zs, the Vice President highlighted that the manifesto "offers the opportunity to create a new generation of entrepreneurs through my business support initiatives. It strives to make Ghana a fully digitalised nation in which you are able to access public services with ease. It incentivises the private sector to expand and deliver good jobs."

