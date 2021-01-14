According to the legendary Ghanaian sound engineer, it is no longer safe to share thoughts on matters like this because one can even go missing. "I’m very scared to comment on the issue…now in Ghana, you can’t talk about these things," he said.

"You can even go missing just like that…some of these issues if you are not careful they would create problems for you," the Ngozi hit producer continued.

A report by hotfmghana.com quoted him to have also added that, “I don’t really follow things in Ghana now…I follow Trump’s issues more than things occurring in Ghana…until I really get to know the charges given to Bulldog I wouldn’t comment”.

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog was arrested on Monday 11th January by the National Intelligence Bureau over reports that he threatened President Nana Addo during his appearance on UTV's 'United Showbiz' show.

Bulldog

Bulldog whilst commenting on the Menzgold saga and locked cash said: “if the money doesn’t come, Nana Addo will not finish his four years, I am telling you…like he won't finish his four years".

However, on Wednesday 13th January, he was released. An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah admitted Hanson to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants.

According to GNA report, he was charged with “offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of the peace,” but he pleaded not guilty.