According to the rapper, most men are scared of her because they perceive her to be like the persona she portrays in her raps as a tough girl.

Eno on the Daybreak Hitz radio show, was asked by the host, Andy Dosty, if she’s searching and she said yes. Talking about if the guys approach her or not, she said, “the guys are scared of me”.

Explaining it further, she added that “some of them think the way I am, that’s how I am, maybe, I’ll beat them or something they are scared of me … you know I am a tomboy”.

The “fear no man” rapper has added she opened to have the right guy if any comes her way. Detailing the type of man, she is looking forward to date, she said “you see me I need a guy who can rule, lead, respectable, you know what I mean”.

During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, the “Heavy Load” rapper added that “the way I am, if you are very soft guy I might overrule you so I need an Asante type of guy”.

So there you have it guys, if you fit into Eno’s description of her perfect man, shoot your shots and don’t forget to thank us later if you win her heart.