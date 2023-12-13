I blame Hammer for killing the spirit of hip-life genre – Mr Logic [Video]

He insisted that, Hammer failed to uphold the legacy of the genre, leaving a void that is yet to be filled.

Mr Logic Pulse Ghana

“Our problem is with leadership. It’s important Okyeame Kwame acknowledged they didn’t do something right. I respect Hammer, but he left a generation down. If we are talking about why Hip Life doesn’t matter, and they don’t have a category on the digital stores, popularize it, and they will find a way for it,” Mr Logic stated.

He indicated that, Hammer played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of notable artistes such as Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Edem, Tinny, and TeePhlow.

Mr Logic praised Hammer’s ability to modernise hip-hop, introducing new trends in instrumentation and culture to the genre.

However, he said many talents would have nurtured if Hammer had continued to play a key role in hip-life.

Da Hammer Pulse Ghana

“People lost the excitement for hip-life when Hammer and co resigned and said they were going to sell bread. You have instituted a movement and ignore to go and sell bread?" he fumed.

Mr Logic also drew attention to the impact of Hammer’s departure on the next generation of artistes who may have missed the opportunity to work with the influential producer.

“Hip Life got lost. He brought in a certain trend of instrumentation and a certain culture. Obrafour singing highlife and Sarkodie rapping hip-hop… that’s it. Hammer modernised hip-hop, and then one day he leaves. How about the next generation that wanted to work with him?” Mr Logic questioned.

Nonetheless, Mr Logic made a case for the potential growth and recognition of the genre on the international stage.