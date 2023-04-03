I bought my Benz from Snapchat ads, influencer deals - Hajia Bintu [Video]

Hajia Bintu pointed to her work as a brand influencer in Ghana and Nigeria as the source of her wealth. She disclosed that she bought her car worth over $100,000 from being an influencer for brands.

Haija Bintu shot to fame in 2021 after videos of her curvaceous backside went viral and stunned netizens.

In an interview with Delores Frimpong-Manso on The Delay Show on TV3, the popular Tiktoker said she had saved enough to purchase the almost $150,000 vehicle.

She confirmed she she swapped her Jaguar to buy her Benz.

“I saved a lot from my influencer deals and instant ads on Snapchat,” she revealed.

The Tiktok star who currently lives in a $ 700-per-month apartment complex explained how she made money from instant ads.

“If I post Instant ads on snap and make 500 cedis, imagine posting 5 or 10 a day, multiplied by a week and a total it in the month and this just one category of ads,” she said

She also maintained that the car was hers and will not be captured by a second owner in the future.

“You know there have been times when people have said they own the car and later come out to say the real owner has come for it? We hope you won’t come and say the same,” Delay admonished