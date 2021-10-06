The Ghanaian actress says she has just been a lover of very daring fashion, hence, that is what influences her choice of clothes. She, however, revealed that people have tried to lure her to sell her body for money.
'I can swear that I have never slept with any man for money' - Efia Odo
Efia Odo says the way she dresses makes people think she is a prostitute but never in her life has she 'off pant' because of cash.
Speaking during an interview on Peace FM, she said, “people try to pimp me because that’s what they think I am. When they see how I dress and open I am, they think I am a prostitute".
"They think I sleep with men for money, but that’s not how I was raised. I have been working since I was 16,” she added.
To convince the host and the people who were listening to her interview, Efia Odo swore by saying that she can lick the ground without any fear of curse that will befall her to emphatically say that having to have sex with anyone for money in a bid to prove her innocence.
“I can lick the ground and say that I have never slept with any man for financial gains or for gifts. But if I sleep with anyone it’s because I am dating the person,” she concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh