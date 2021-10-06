'I can swear that I have never slept with any man for money' - Efia Odo

Speaking during an interview on Peace FM, she said, “people try to pimp me because that’s what they think I am. When they see how I dress and open I am, they think I am a prostitute".

Pulse Ghana

"They think I sleep with men for money, but that’s not how I was raised. I have been working since I was 16,” she added.

To convince the host and the people who were listening to her interview, Efia Odo swore by saying that she can lick the ground without any fear of curse that will befall her to emphatically say that having to have sex with anyone for money in a bid to prove her innocence.